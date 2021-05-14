Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Antares Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,281 shares of company stock worth $2,973,021 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

