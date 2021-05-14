Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to post sales of $91.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.28 million to $92.20 million. comScore posted sales of $88.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $371.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.28 million to $372.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $386.24 million, with estimates ranging from $382.78 million to $389.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th.

comScore stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

