Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 235,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

