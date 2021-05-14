Brokerages Expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRTX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.83. The stock had a trading volume of 150,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,086,690. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $24,034,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $21,879,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

