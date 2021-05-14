Brokerages Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $25.61. 387,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,051. Materialise has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

