Brokerages Expect Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 127.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of NERV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,884. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $125.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.