Brokerages Expect Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 127.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of NERV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,884. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $125.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

