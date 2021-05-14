Brokerages Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post $4.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $7.40 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $66.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $340.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.53 million to $435.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $619.82 million, with estimates ranging from $234.74 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of -0.99.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,315 shares of company stock worth $1,848,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 236.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

