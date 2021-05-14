Brokers Issue Forecasts for SPX Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

SPXC opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. SPX has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at $459,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.