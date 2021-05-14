Brokers Issue Forecasts for XPEL, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of XPEL in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. 526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,176. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. XPEL has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPEL by 79.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

