Brokers Set Expectations for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $480.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

