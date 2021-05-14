Brokers Set Expectations for Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

