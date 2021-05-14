Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Shares of BAM opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

