Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BAM traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. 96,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,287.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

