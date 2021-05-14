Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) recently:

5/10/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/7/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/4/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Shares of BBU stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,530. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,360,000 after acquiring an additional 337,598 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,297,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

