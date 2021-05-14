Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,208 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,252,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

