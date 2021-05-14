Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 349,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,924,642 shares.The stock last traded at $18.23 and had previously closed at $17.84.

BPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $190,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

