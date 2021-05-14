Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:BPYUP)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,287. Brookfield Property REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.