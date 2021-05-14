Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,477,000 after acquiring an additional 311,894 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 601,801 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. 1,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,772. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

