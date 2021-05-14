Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,229.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,238.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,954.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.