BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Trading Down 28.1% Over Last Week

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $63.52 million and approximately $562,328.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00088411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00603034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00234708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01125871 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.47 or 0.01223729 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.