BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $229.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

