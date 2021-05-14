BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cummins by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cummins by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cummins by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI opened at $262.93 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

