BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,995 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,615.79, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

