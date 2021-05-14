Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $28.54. 23,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.31. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.