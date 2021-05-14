Burberry Group’s (BURBY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BURBY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. 23,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

