Burger Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $151.58 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $151.58 million and $41.54 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $12.55 or 0.00025209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00092321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01167684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00110593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062460 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.