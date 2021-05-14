Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 52-Week High at $334.21

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $334.21 and last traded at $333.76, with a volume of 13294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

