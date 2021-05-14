Bytecoin (BCN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.68 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $171.69 million and $1.68 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.68 or 0.00824441 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 112.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.