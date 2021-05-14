Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 603.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 494.4% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $5.53 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.70 or 0.00822555 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

