C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading 5.1% Higher

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI)’s share price rose 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.30. 17,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 26,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$130.72 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.11.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.72 million for the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

