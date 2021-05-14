C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CCCC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

