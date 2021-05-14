CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Reaches $59.24 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for about $59.24 or 0.00118374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $159,404.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00094090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $604.04 or 0.01206914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00068324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00116106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063540 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 61,294 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.