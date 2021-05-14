CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.67% of CAI International worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.63 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

