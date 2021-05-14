Cairn Investment Group Inc. Acquires 18,722 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 839,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 746,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

