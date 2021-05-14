Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the quarter. The Greenbrier Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $13,663,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $8,298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 117,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,800,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of GBX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,705. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.