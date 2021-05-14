Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded up $68.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,275.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,244. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,385.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,182.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

