Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 5,235 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after buying an additional 804,996 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,671,000 after acquiring an additional 650,970 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 340,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. 8,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.