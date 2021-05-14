Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.72. 54,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

