Cairn Investment Group Inc. Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QCOM stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.05. The company had a trading volume of 274,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,963. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

