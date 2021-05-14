Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $41.31 million and $326,990.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.72 or 0.08183517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00213933 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

