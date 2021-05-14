Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

