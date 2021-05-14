Canaccord Genuity Boosts Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$15.25

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

LWSCF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

LWSCF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

