Canaccord Genuity Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$24.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of TRQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,333. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after buying an additional 677,825 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,777,000 after buying an additional 571,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $59,540,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $23,781,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $17,364,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

