Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.56

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and traded as high as $10.06. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1,006 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

