Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.99

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.99 and traded as high as C$12.75. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 407,502 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.99.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.