Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s current price.

Canacol Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,511. Canacol Energy has a one year low of C$3.23 and a one year high of C$4.15. The stock has a market cap of C$595.99 million and a PE ratio of -92.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canacol Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

