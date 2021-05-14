Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$46.33. The company had a trading volume of 433,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.68. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$26.05 and a 12-month high of C$62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.