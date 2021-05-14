Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.13.

Shares of TSE GOOS traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.68. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$26.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.57.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

