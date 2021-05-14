Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.77% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 433,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.68. The stock has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$26.05 and a 52-week high of C$62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.