Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.13.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up C$0.49 on Friday, hitting C$46.48. 350,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,315. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.68. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$26.05 and a one year high of C$62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

